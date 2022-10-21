Left Menu

Goa: Velim goes 'Vocal for Local' this Diwali

Over 40 women from the villages of Baradi and Rangalim in the Velim constituency took the opportunity to showcase their culinary and creative skills at the Diwali Bazaar organised by the BJP Velim Mandal at the Government Primary School, the Goa government informed in a press release.

Diwali Bazar organised by the BJP Velim Mandal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Over 40 women from the villages of Baradi and Rangalim in the Velim constituency took the opportunity to showcase their culinary and creative skills at the Diwali Bazaar organised by the BJP Velim Mandal at the Government Primary School, the Goa government informed in a press release. Speaking on the initiative to promote 'Vocal for Local', Savio Rodrigues, BJP spokesperson and leader from Velim said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi and Goa CM Pramod Sawant we have started working with women in different villages in our constituency to empower women and encourage entrepreneurship. We have already launched the 'Velim' brand of products which are cow dung Diyas, Plantable Seed Pencils and Seed Balls. Soon we will be launching 'Velim' brand of masalas and pickles. We have also introduced the 'Modi Collection' recycled notebooks."

"At this Diwali Bazaar, women from the Velim constituency have produced wonderful sweets, souvenirs, decorations, diyas, women's fashion accessories, pickles & masalas which are being sold in Velim and across Goa," revealed Rodrigues. Suvarna Juvekar, an entrepreneur who makes unique Goan masalas which is sold in Goa and internationally, said, "This is the first time in the Velim constituency such a bazaar has been organised for Diwali. It is a great opportunity for us to display our products. Our leader Savio Rodrigues has been instilling in us women the spirit of enterprise and encouraging us to become women entrepreneurs. He plans to take my brand of masalas across India and internationally."

Roshini Motte, another women entrepreneur expressed that it is very important for women to earn a living. So I have always endeavoured to be a woman entrepreneur and focus on trading of goods. The Diwali Bazaar is a wonderful initiative of BJP Velim Mandal and we have always received tremendous support from Savio Rodrigues. Recently the Velim panchayat was adopted by Goa Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vinay Tendulkar under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Model Village' scheme. Women entrepreneurship besides education, employment and environmental consciousness is the primary focus.

"We want to turn our 16,000 women in the Velim constituency into not only homemakers but home earners also through entrepreneurship," revealed Rodrigues. (ANI)

