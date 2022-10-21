Left Menu

France's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff

Weeks of strikes at EDF which have affected up to almost one third of the company's nuclear reactors, putting an extra strain on France's nuclear output which is already expected to hit a 30-year low this year because of a record number of reactor outages due to corrosion issues and planned maintenance. According to earlier French media reports, management and unions had agreed on a deal, adding the text still needed to be voted by workers.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 21:26 IST
France's EDF's said on Friday wage talks with unions were over, adding a draft agreement had been sent out to staff for consultation, reacting to earlier French media reports saying a deal had been agreed upon.

"The wage talks are over ...," an EDF spokesperson told Reuters. Weeks of strikes at EDF which have affected up to almost one third of the company's nuclear reactors, putting an extra strain on France's nuclear output which is already expected to hit a 30-year low this year because of a record number of reactor outages due to corrosion issues and planned maintenance.

According to earlier French media reports, management and unions had agreed on a deal, adding the text still needed to be voted by workers. But a source close to the CFDT union told Reuters no agreement had been struck yet, adding nothing would be signed until Monday.

"There will be a last session (of talks) Monday," the source said. If the strike soon comes to an end at EDF, it will be the second industrial action in the energy sector resolved over a short period of time.

The number of TotalEnergies' French refineries still on strike fell to two on Thursday from a peak of five and the country's petrol stations are being filled up again, as a near-month-long wave of industrial action over pay appeared to run out of steam.

