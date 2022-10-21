Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, Treasury yields reverse course amid reports of easing Fed

The greenback pared gains against a basket of world currencies with the possibility of milder central bank interest rate hikes. Meanwhile the yen rebounded from its slide against the dollar, leading some to suspect intervention by Tokyo.

Wall Street advanced in morning trading and Treasury yields paused their uphill climb following reports that the Federal Reserve might consider less aggressive inflation-curbing tactics after November. All three major U.S. stock indexes shuffled between red and green before turning resolutely higher, and remain on track to post gains from last Friday's close in a week marked by a mixed bag of earnings, soft economic data and political turmoil in the UK.

U.S. benchmark Treasury yields shot up to their highest level in nearly 15 years and a plummeting yen had forex observers on intervention watch, while corporate earnings season hit full stride. "Earnings haven't been terrible, and margins have generally held up better than most had thought," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "We're still early in the earnings season, but in the early going, they have been pretty good."

Although stock futures initially suggested U.S. stocks were in for a session in the red, sentiment brightened after the Wall Street Journal reported the Fed is likely to consider lowering the size of its interest rate hikes after its upcoming policy meeting. "There's some recognition by Fed governors that we need to think about talking about stepping back from 75 basis point (interest) rate increases," Nolte added. "The Fed needs to take not a pivot but maybe a pause sometime in the first quarter."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 471.8 points, or 1.56%, to 30,805.39, the S&P 500 gained 50.42 points, or 1.38%, to 3,716.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 123.32 points, or 1.16%, to 10,738.16. European shares slid as investors fretted about inflation and the economic effects of central banks' efforts to rein it in, with the specter of possible recession lurking on the horizon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.62% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.85%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.11%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.35% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.43%.

10-year U.S. Treasury yields retreated after touching a 15-on the news of a potential Fed debate on lowering the size of interest rate hikes in December. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 5/32 in price to yield 4.2083%, from 4.226% late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last fell 45/32 in price to yield 4.3124%, from 4.215% late on Thursday. The greenback pared gains against a basket of world currencies with the possibility of milder central bank interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile the yen rebounded from its slide against the dollar, leading some to suspect intervention by Tokyo. The currency has since reversed course. The dollar index fell 0.79%, with the euro up 0.74% to $0.9855.

The Japanese yen strengthened 2.15% versus the greenback at 146.99 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.1281, up 0.43% on the day. Oil prices were lower as indications of tighter supply were offset by hopes of stronger Chinese demand.

U.S. crude rose 0.54% to $84.97 per barrel and Brent was last at $93.12, up 0.8% on the day. Gold prices rebounded in response to the weaker dollar.

Spot gold added 1.4% to $1,650.62 an ounce.

