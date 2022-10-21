Left Menu

Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema asks Governor not to "obstruct" Govt's work as he meets PAU VC Satbir Singh

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday met with the Punjab Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Satbir Singh and asked the Punjab Governor not to "obstruct" the government's work.

Harpal Singh Cheema meets VC of Punjab Agricultural University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday met with the Punjab Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Satbir Singh and asked the Punjab Governor not to "obstruct" the government's work. After meeting the VC, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister asked the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit not to work for "BJP".

While talking to ANI, Cheema said, "The people of Punjab have elected the Aam Aadmi party to power and the Governor should not obstruct our work. I appeal to the Governor not to work for BJP but fulfil the responsibilities of the Constitution." Earlier on Tuesday, the Punjab Governor requested Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove the "illegally appointed" Vice Chancellor of Ludhiana's Punjab Agriculture University Satbir Singh, without any further delay as he was appointed "without following" the UGC norms and the approval of Chancellor.

Earlier, the Assembly Session was convened at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on September 27, after the Governor gave his nod. The assembly session was initially set to be held on September 22. But the governor withdrew his permission a day before the date, saying in a letter to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretary that there's "no specific provision regarding the summoning of the assembly" for considering confidence motion only.

Earlier, the governor had asked the AAP government for details of the legislative agenda to be carried out during the special session, but the government responded that no governor had ever asked a state government for its legislative work in the past 75 years. Governor Purohit advised the AAP government to "read the Constitution". (ANI)

