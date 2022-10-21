FACTBOX- Energy, budget, pensions pose early challenges for Italy's Meloni

Giorgia Meloni, who has agreed to become Italy's next prime minister, will have to tackle a raft of pressing problems as soon as her government takes office. Leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy, Meloni will need to find billions of euros to keep her election pledges to soften the impact of rising energy costs, cut taxes and block a hike in the retirement age due to kick in from January.

ENERGY BILLS Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi has already set aside 66 billion euros ($64.6 billion) this year for tax breaks and subsidies to help energy-intensive firms and poor households cope with sky-high energy bills.

These aid measures are due to expire in November, and just extending them for another month would cost 4.7 billion euros, the Treasury said in September. UKRAINE

Meloni has spoken out strongly in support of the tough line against Russia espoused by NATO and the EU, pledging to maintain Western sanctions and keep sending weapons to Kyiv. She has to decide whether to deliver air defence systems to Ukraine as requested by Kyiv.

2023 BUDGET The timing of the national election last month forced Italy to delay the 2023 budget law, which was supposed to be presented to the Italian parliament by Oct. 20.

Under an unchanged policy scenario set out in September, the Treasury sees the budget deficit at 3.4% of gross domestic output (GDP) in 2023, down from the April target of 3.9%. Meloni could restore the previous, higher deficit target to fund new relief measures, sources have said.

PENSIONS A temporary regime allowing people to take a state pension when they are 64 expires in December, after which the age will rise to 67 under an unpopular 2011 reform which League leader Matteo Salvini, an ally of Meloni in the rightist bloc, wants to scrap.

Blocking the rise in the retirement age will add to a state pension bill which is the second highest in the euro zone as a proportion of national output, behind only Greece. RECOVERY AND RESILIENCE FUND (PNRR)

Italy is entitled to benefit from around 200 billion euros in post-pandemic recovery funds from the European Union until 2026, but must pass a series of incremental reforms to ensure the cash continues to flow. Draghi so far has secured almost 67 billion euros of EU funds. Rome now needs to reach 55 new targets in the second half of 2022 to get an additional tranche worth 19 billion euros.

Meloni also needs to speed up the spending on EU post-COVID funds, as Treasury data shows Italy is behind schedule. NEW LNG TERMINAL

Meloni will have to ensure that a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal will be swiftly set up in the port of Piombino to have it operational by the end of March. The $400 million investment is part of a broader plan designed by the outgoing government to replace dwindling Russian gas supplies. ($1 = 1.0212 euros)

