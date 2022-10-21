Massive traffic snarl at Delhi-Gurugram expressway

Ahead of the Diwali festival, a massive traffic snarl was witnessed on the Sarhaul border at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. Heavy traffic was visible at the expressway, with drivers honking at each other.

This comes amid the ongoing festival season with Diwali around the corner. With Dhanteras falling on Saturday, people thronged the shops in the national capital, which could be seen on the streets of Delhi and people returning to their homes for celebrations.

Dhanteras is a significant Hindu festival that ushers in Diwali celebrations. The festival of wealth and prosperity known as Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23 this year. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. The five-day Diwali festival officially starts on this day, also known as Dhanatrayodashi. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea.

People thronged the market of Lajpat Nagar ahead of the Diwali festival, which could be seen in the market. Its effect could also be seen in the traffic across Delhi. (ANI)

