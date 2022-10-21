Delhi metro to run last train at 10 pm on Diwali

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the timings of the last metro services for October 24 on account of the Diwali festival. "On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train services will start at 10 pm on October 24," tweeted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The DMRC informed that all train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali. "On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 24th October 2022 (Monday), will start at 10:00 PM (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all Metro Lines. Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all Lines," read the tweet from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in India, is just around the corner. The auspicious occasion is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. People across the country mark the festival in special ways, especially by making rangolis, organising Diwali parties at home and preparing delicious dishes and sweets.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festivities. Dhanteras is a significant Hindu festival that ushers in Diwali celebrations. The festival of wealth and prosperity known as Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23 this year. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day.

The five-day Diwali festival officially starts on this day, also known as Dhanatrayodashi. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea. Meanwhile, massive traffic snarl at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway today. Heavy traffic was visible at the expressway, with drivers honking at each other. (ANI)

