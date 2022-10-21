Delhi Govt floats plan to reduce stubble burning-triggered pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that the Delhi Government has started a 15-point Winter Action Plan in order to reduce the dust pollution owing to stubble burning in the National Capital. "A dust campaign is being run to stop the burning of stubble inside Delhi. Bio-de-composer is being used to stop the burning of firecrackers on Diwali in the same episode in Delhi," he said.

The Delhi Environment Minister further added that as many as 51,000 diyas have been lit here to give only one message that there can be such beautiful Diwali too. "The purpose is only that we should celebrate happiness by lighting diyas, not firecrackers because Deepawali is celebrated with diyas and not with firecrackers," he said.

Talking about the video that went viral in which an AAP worker was seen bursting crackers he said, "If pollution will increase in Delhi, then we all have to breathe, if we will try together it is only then that we will be able to keep Delhi's air clean". Earlier on October 19, Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well with fines and jail terms in case of violation.

While addressing a press conference, Rai said "This year as well, there is a ban on production, sale, storage and bursting of crackers." "Sale or storage of firecrackers in Delhi can be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and/or imprisonment for three years," he said.

The minister further said that strict action will be taken against those bursting crackers before Diwali. "Strict action will be taken against those who burst crackers till Diwali. Under section 268 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there is a provision of a fine of Rs 200 and/or jail for 6 months against those who burst crackers," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)