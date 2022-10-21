Left Menu

Delhi LG pulls up CM Kejriwal over 'inordinate delay' in receiving Lokayukta reports

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena pulled up Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for an "inordinate delay" of three years in submitting Lokayukta reports.

Updated: 21-10-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:40 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena pulled up Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for an "inordinate delay" of three years in submitting Lokayukta reports. Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the matter and said, "Being the custodian of public trust, it is incumbent upon higher public functionaries to display appropriate alertness in such matters of public importance".

"Having received the 16th and 17th Annual Consolidated Reports of the Lokayukta of Delhi pertaining to the years 2017-18 and 2018-19, after a delay of 03 years from the Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, the Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena has approved the laying of the said reports before the Delhi Assembly," The LG has asked the CM to recall even on "earlier occasion, such delays were brought to CM's notice and subsequently, the matter was placed in the Assembly".

In his approval, conveyed to the CM, the LG has noted an inordinate delay of three years, apart from the fact that instead of laying down these reports before the Legislative Assembly, the suggestions and the recommendations made by the Lokayukta are debated for further strengthening the system of Lokayukta in Delhi, this inordinate delay has deprived the Assembly of taking cognizance of these important reports which deal with matters of corruption, abuse or misuse of position in cases of public functionaries. The LG has written to the CM, "I would like to advise that the Minister concerned may please be guided appropriately to dispose of such important matters of the public interest within a reasonable period so that the statutory purpose of laying it before the Legislative Assembly is not defeated and Delhi is not deprived of its wisdom". (ANI)

