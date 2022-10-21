Left Menu

PM Modi presented with 'Bhoj Patra' by tribal communities in Joshimath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a unique Bhoj Patra on Friday, by the tribal community from the border regions of Joshimath.

ANI | Joshimath (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:42 IST
PM Modi presented with 'Bhoj Patra' by tribal communities in Joshimath
Bhoj Patra presented to PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a unique Bhoj Patra on Friday, by the tribal community from the border regions of Joshimath. The Bhoj Patra was presented by the Sarpanch, Van Panchayat, Mana, Bina Badwal.

The tribal communities of Niti-Mana valley, which lives in border regions of Joshimath expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working to rejuvenate sacred pilgrimage sites. They also appreciated PM Modi's "firm resolve" to safeguard and promote Indian culture. The traditional ink which is made from natural dyes, by mixing limestone, leaves and flowers was used with kalam (pen) made from ringal for writing during the ancient times.

The Bhojpatra tree (Himalayan Birch) is a deciduous tree which grows in Western Himalayas in the high altitude regions (2500-3000 m). It is also significant that several ancient scriptures like Mahabharat were written on the bark of Bhojpatra tree. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022