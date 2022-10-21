PM Modi presented with 'Bhoj Patra' by tribal communities in Joshimath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a unique Bhoj Patra on Friday, by the tribal community from the border regions of Joshimath. The Bhoj Patra was presented by the Sarpanch, Van Panchayat, Mana, Bina Badwal.

The tribal communities of Niti-Mana valley, which lives in border regions of Joshimath expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working to rejuvenate sacred pilgrimage sites. They also appreciated PM Modi's "firm resolve" to safeguard and promote Indian culture. The traditional ink which is made from natural dyes, by mixing limestone, leaves and flowers was used with kalam (pen) made from ringal for writing during the ancient times.

The Bhojpatra tree (Himalayan Birch) is a deciduous tree which grows in Western Himalayas in the high altitude regions (2500-3000 m). It is also significant that several ancient scriptures like Mahabharat were written on the bark of Bhojpatra tree. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)