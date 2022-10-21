Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Four players, coach injured after bus collides with truck in Visakhapatnam

A women's cricket team bus met with an accident as it collided with a truck in Gnanapuram, Visakhapatnam earlier on Friday, said police.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:54 IST
Visual of bus after accident (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Four players and a coach were injured; all were admitted to a private hospital, added the police.

After treatment, they went to Vadodara today evening, as per the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

