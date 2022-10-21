Andhra Pradesh: Four players, coach injured after bus collides with truck in Visakhapatnam
A women's cricket team bus met with an accident as it collided with a truck in Gnanapuram, Visakhapatnam earlier on Friday, said police.
Four players and a coach were injured; all were admitted to a private hospital, added the police.
After treatment, they went to Vadodara today evening, as per the police. (ANI)
