Left Menu

Delhi Govt announces 'Red light On Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce vehicular pollution

Delhi Government announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign on Friday in its bid to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:56 IST
Delhi Govt announces 'Red light On Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce vehicular pollution
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Government announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign on Friday in its bid to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital. Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at Red Lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

Giving details on the same, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a press conference, "In order to tighten a noose on pollution, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan. Today, he took stock of progress in work done under the Action Plan. We submitted a detailed report on the functioning of the war room, running off the anti-dust campaign and spraying of bio-decomposer over stubble to the Chief Minister." "However, the estimates according to the experts state that if there is a change in wind direction after Diwali, then there can be a rise in the pollution level of Delhi. The Government is in alert mode and we will use the GRAP system as per the direction of CAQM with the utmost strictness," he added.

He continued, "Along with this, the CM has instructed that, along with dust pollution, biomass burning, vehicle pollution also contributes significantly to the air pollution in Delhi. Accordingly, we will start a mega-campaign 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' after Diwali, from October 28, just like the previous year. The first phase of the campaign will go on for one month till November 28. We will take future decisions after reviewing its effectiveness." Gopal Rai informed that "2,500 Civil Defence volunteers will be deployed for the running of the campaign. These volunteers will raise awareness in every part of Delhi, including 100 major four-ways. 10-10 volunteers will be deployed on each four-way in two different shifts in a day. The campaign will run for 12 hours a day. The first shift will go on from 8 AM to 2 PM and the second shift will run from 2 PM-8 PM."

He added, "Moreover, Traffic Police will run this campaign by focusing on 10 major four-ways of Delhi which face high traffic. Instead of 10, 20 Civil Defence Volunteers will be deployed in each shift in such four-ways. These Civil Defence volunteers will raise awareness in people through placards, and banners. Last year, we observed that there are a lot of drivers who do not switch off their engines at red lights. We will present them with flowers and request them through Gandhigiri to switch off their engines." Minister said, "Paryavaran Mitra, RWAs, Market Associations, Eco-clubs, and NGOs will also be made a part of this campaign so that they can visit every doorstep and make people aware of switching-off engines at red lights."

He concluded, "A survey of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association states that vehicle pollution can be reduced by 15-20 per cent if all the engines are switched off at the red light. When someone steps out of their house with a vehicle, they cross 8-10 four-ways during their journey. If the duration of the red light is 2 minutes and we do not switch off our engine, we are burning fuel unnecessarily for 25-30 minutes. So the success of the entire campaign will depend on our mindset and attitude. I am requesting the people of Delhi to become a part of this entire campaign along with ministers, MLAs, officers, RWAs and NGOs of Delhi." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022