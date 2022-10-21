Delhi Govt announces 'Red light On Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce vehicular pollution

Delhi Government announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign on Friday in its bid to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital. Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at Red Lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

Giving details on the same, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a press conference, "In order to tighten a noose on pollution, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan. Today, he took stock of progress in work done under the Action Plan. We submitted a detailed report on the functioning of the war room, running off the anti-dust campaign and spraying of bio-decomposer over stubble to the Chief Minister." "However, the estimates according to the experts state that if there is a change in wind direction after Diwali, then there can be a rise in the pollution level of Delhi. The Government is in alert mode and we will use the GRAP system as per the direction of CAQM with the utmost strictness," he added.

He continued, "Along with this, the CM has instructed that, along with dust pollution, biomass burning, vehicle pollution also contributes significantly to the air pollution in Delhi. Accordingly, we will start a mega-campaign 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' after Diwali, from October 28, just like the previous year. The first phase of the campaign will go on for one month till November 28. We will take future decisions after reviewing its effectiveness." Gopal Rai informed that "2,500 Civil Defence volunteers will be deployed for the running of the campaign. These volunteers will raise awareness in every part of Delhi, including 100 major four-ways. 10-10 volunteers will be deployed on each four-way in two different shifts in a day. The campaign will run for 12 hours a day. The first shift will go on from 8 AM to 2 PM and the second shift will run from 2 PM-8 PM."

He added, "Moreover, Traffic Police will run this campaign by focusing on 10 major four-ways of Delhi which face high traffic. Instead of 10, 20 Civil Defence Volunteers will be deployed in each shift in such four-ways. These Civil Defence volunteers will raise awareness in people through placards, and banners. Last year, we observed that there are a lot of drivers who do not switch off their engines at red lights. We will present them with flowers and request them through Gandhigiri to switch off their engines." Minister said, "Paryavaran Mitra, RWAs, Market Associations, Eco-clubs, and NGOs will also be made a part of this campaign so that they can visit every doorstep and make people aware of switching-off engines at red lights."

He concluded, "A survey of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association states that vehicle pollution can be reduced by 15-20 per cent if all the engines are switched off at the red light. When someone steps out of their house with a vehicle, they cross 8-10 four-ways during their journey. If the duration of the red light is 2 minutes and we do not switch off our engine, we are burning fuel unnecessarily for 25-30 minutes. So the success of the entire campaign will depend on our mindset and attitude. I am requesting the people of Delhi to become a part of this entire campaign along with ministers, MLAs, officers, RWAs and NGOs of Delhi." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)