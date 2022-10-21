GRSE becomes first shipyard to win 'Raksha Anveshan Ratna Award'

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), bagged the prestigious 'Raksha Anveshan Ratna Award' at the Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence in Defence and Aerospace Sector 2022. The award was presented by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Team GRSE, which is the only shipyard to have received the much-coveted Raksha Mantri Awards 2022.

'Raksha Anveshan Ratna Award' is given for Excellence in Innovation and GRSE won this prestigious Award for 'Design and Development of Silent Ship for Indian Navy' under Innovation category. The award ceremony was organised as part of the 12th edition of Government of India's flagship Defence Exhibition- 'DefExpo 2022' at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In the past, GRSE has been adjudged Best Performing Defence Shipyard of India for four years in a row ((2010-11 to 2013-14).

Design and R&D Unit of GRSE has been recognized by DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. GRSE also bagged Defence Minister's Award of Excellence 2015-2016 for In-house Design Effort for OPV for Government of Mauritius and other prestigious Awards in R & D, CSR, Corporate Governance, HR Practices and Communication Outreach. (ANI)

