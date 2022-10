Chhattisgarh: Elephant calf killed in Pasan forest range; herd tramples man, 3 cattle to death

A one-year-old elephant was allegedly killed by villagers and buried in a field in Bania village of Pasan forest range of Katghora forest division in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, an official said on Friday. This came after a herd of elephants trampled one man and three cattle to death in a nearby Dev Matti village, the official added.

Katghora DFO Premlata Yadav said that on getting the information about the incident, forest staff reached the spot and took out the carcass of the elephant. A team of three doctors conducted the post-mortem of the elephant carcass. Further action would be taken after the post-mortem report. Currently, the villager in whose field the carcass of the elephant was found, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

The DFO further said that the man who was killed by the elephant herd was identified as Pitambar. Upon getting the information about the incident, the team of experts and the dog squad from Bilaspur ATR reached and investigated the spot. On the other hand, Manohar Singh Markam, a resident of Bania village said that a herd of 40 elephants was roaming in Bania village for the last 3 days.

"The information about the elephant herd was given to the Forest Department. False rumours were being spread about killing the elephant calf. It will be clear only after the post-mortem report," he added. (ANI)

