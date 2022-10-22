Left Menu

Punjab: 3 operatives of Landa-Rinda terror module held from Amritsar; AK-47 recovered

In a joint operation with Delhi Police, Punjab Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) have busted a terror module and arrested three people, the police said on Thursday.

Punjab Police with arrested operatives . Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation with Delhi Police, Punjab Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) have busted a terror module and arrested three people, the police said on Thursday. The police said that the module is being jointly handled by Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Those arrested people have been identified as Balraj Singh, a resident of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, Aatish Kumar and Avinash Kumar, both residents of village Sarhali Kalan in Tarn Taran. All three accused persons were working as security guards at a Tile Factory in Gujarat.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Arun Pal Singh said that the police have procured seven days' remand of the arrested persons after producing them in the Court. Meanwhile, a case was registered under section 25(8)/54/59 of the Arms Act at Police Station E Division Amritsar.

The development came days after the Delhi Police had arrested Harminder Singh of Kot Isse Khan in Moga, who revealed that he had picked a consignment of one AK-47 and three pistols on the directions of Lakhbir Landa and handed over to Balraj, Aatish and Avinash. "Following the inputs from Delhi Police, a manhunt operation was launched in the Amritsar and Police teams led by DCP Detective Amritsar Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar have arrested the trio accused from a Hotel at Ghee Mandi area on Thursday after recovering three pistols including one 9mm along with 22 live cartridges and two .30 bore with 9 live cartridges from their possession," Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

"On the disclosures of accused Balraj, the Police teams have also recovered an AK-47 assault rifle along with 23 live cartridges from a location pinpointed by him at village Thathe in Tarn Taran," he added. Further investigations are on to identify their other associates and more recoveries of arms and ammunition are expected from this module. (ANI)

