Karnataka: Locals in Tumkur take bath in slush protesting over bad roads

Locals in Karnataka's Tumkur took bath in the slush accumulated on the road of Hulikeri in Tumkur district, in order to protest against the bad condition of the roads.

ANI | Tumkur (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-10-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 07:30 IST
Locals take bath in slush. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Locals in Karnataka's Tumkur took bath in the slush accumulated on the road of Hulikeri in Tumkur district, in order to protest against the bad condition of the roads. About 4 km of road is completely flooded after heavy rain from last few days.

The villagers said that they have been requesting authorities many times to repair the roads, but no action has been taken so far. Villagers of Hulikeri shouted slogans against the government by pouring mud water on Body. Incessant rains have battered Bengaluru for the last few days with downpours resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Last month, Bengaluru experienced a flood-like situation after the city was reeled under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which continued to affect traffic in several areas of the city. Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour.

With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, earlier on Monday many IT professionals in India's Silicon Valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport was submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area took tractors to reach their offices. (ANI)

