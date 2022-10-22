Left Menu

Kerala: Policeman arrested for stealing gold from friend's house

A policeman has been arrested for stealing gold ornaments of 10 sovereigns from the wife of his childhood friend.

Representative Image
  Country:
  India

A policeman has been arrested for stealing gold ornaments of 10 sovereigns from the wife of his childhood friend. Amal Dev, an officer in the AR camp of Kochi City police has been arrested from the house of his friend, Nibin, at Njarakkal in Kochi.

The gold belonged to his friend's wife and was stored inside the cupboard in their bedroom. The alleged robbery took place on October 13. Amal Dev is a native of Aroor in the Alappuzha district. SHO of Njarakkal police, Rajan K Aramana said, "Dev has lots of financial issues due to his involvement in playing online rummy games."

"We have to investigate it further to find more details. The complainant and the accused are childhood friends. Because of that, the accused was a frequent visitor to the complainant's house. After the family raised suspicions about the accused, we started questioning him as part of the procedure. But when he started showing some unusual behaviour, it raised some doubts. Further probe revealed that he has stolen the ornaments and he confessed this. After this incident, he was on medical leave for the past few days." Police registered a case under section 179 of IPC. Some of the stolen ornaments were pawned in Ernakulam and Njarakkal areas. Others were sold. Police recovered all the ornaments.

He is also a suspect in a case of losing Rs 75,000 from the Kochi City AR camp as per the police sources. (ANI)

