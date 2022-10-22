Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: 14 dead, 40 injured as bus collides with truck in Rewa

ANI | Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-10-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 08:19 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
As many as 14 people were killed and 40 others injured when a bus collided with a trolley in the Suhagi mountain area of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, police said. The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm when the bus was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.

All passengers on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh. Of the 40 injured, 20 are admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and one is said to be seriously injured.

"The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of UP," said Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Bhasin. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

