A massive fire broke out at a petroleum depot in the Bakaniya area of Bhopal in which seven people were injured, said police officials.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), | Updated: 22-10-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 10:29 IST
MP: Fire breaks out during refilling petroleum depot in Bhopal, 7 injured
Injured undergoing treatment (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a petroleum depot in the Bakaniya area of Bhopal in which seven people were injured, said police officials. The mishap occurred during the refilling of a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited depot on Friday night.

The police team rushed to the spot after getting information about the tragic incident. "All the injured persons have been admitted at a nearby private hospital out of which four persons are in critical condition," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhopal, Vijay Khatri.

As per reports, the preliminary investigations revealed that the fire broke out due to air or a short circuit during refilling. "The police team were investigating the matter at every angle," he added.

The injured persons have been identified as Salman (30), Shanu (35), Vinod (37), Raja Miyan (40) and Siraj (18), residents of Bhopal while two others Antram (40) and Chhotelal (28), residents of Hoshangabad. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took note of the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Sad news was received that the employees were injured due to the explosion of a diesel tank at a petroleum depot in Bakania, Bhopal. I pray to God for a speedy and full recovery of all the injured," tweeted CM Chouhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

