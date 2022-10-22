Odisha govt to return 200 acres unutilized land to famers after 20 years

Odisha governmnet will return unutilized land of around 206 acres acquired by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to farmers in Kalipalli village of Ganjam district. The decision was taken in the state Cabinet Committee meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday.

Earlier, the state government had acquired the land from farmers to build an industrial park in Ganjam district of the state. However, there was no construction on the land and it remained unutilized for almost two decades.

There were also protests by villagers against the non-utilization of the resources. Now, the state government has decided to return the land to the farmers. The State Cabinet Committee meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The State cabinet approved the return of unutilized land of around 206 acres acquired by IDCO in village Kalipalli of Ganjam district to the original landowners, informed Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Mahapatra also said six important decisions pertaining to the departments of Fisheries & and animal resource, Law, Revenue and disaster management, Water resources, and Works department were taken in the Cabinet Committee meeting. In order to increase the participation of women, the top official said the government has approved a proposal to amend the Odisha Pani Panchayat Act for mega lift irrigation projects and the inclusion of spouses of members of such panchayats.

The policy is aimed at the collective participation of farmers in the management of irrigation systems by forming Pani Panchayats. (ANI)

