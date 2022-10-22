Left Menu

PM Modi launches 'Rojgar Mela'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 11:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today. During the ceremony, appointment letters are going to be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.According to a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

"As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. "The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board. "For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled," the statement concluded. (ANI)

