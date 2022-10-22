Centre to provide appointment letters to over 10 lakh youth: Ashwani Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the Centre will provide appointment letters to more than 10 lakh youth through various ministries in the upcoming few months. Ashwini Vaishnaw termed it a "big achievement" that PM Modi will give 75,000 appointment letters at 50 places across the country during the Rozgar Mela today.

"In railways alone, various job postings have been made available for projects like station development, laying down of new railway lines, bullet train, and fred corridor," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during his one day visit to Jaipur today. The Bullet Train alone has been able to generate as many as 75,000 jobs and the rate of employment generation is increasing regularly, Vaishnaw said adding that the project has been benefitting the youth of the country.

He further said that all the railway stations of Rajasthan will be made "world class" and they are being developed through the Gati Shakti project. "Eight major railway stations in Rajasthan are being redeveloped as world-class stations and a survey has begun for seven more stations. The design work has been undertaken. All railway stations of the state will be made world-class," Railway Minister added.

He further underscored that projects worth over Rs 57,000 crore have been sanctioned so far in the country's largest state and a record allocation of Rs 7,565 crore for this year has also taken place, he said. The Railway Minister further mentioned that the speed of laying of railway lines has gone up up and they are being laid at the pace of 12 kilometer per day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today. According to a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

"As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. "The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)