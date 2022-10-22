Deoghar's peda makes international debut

The first international consignment of the famed peda was shipped out of Deoghar, the temple town in Jharkhand known for the Baidyanath Dham, an official said on Saturday.

It was a proud moment for the people of Deoghar that Baidyanath Dham's pedas are now available globally, said Vinita Sudhansu, the deputy general manager of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Deoghar's Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said he had sent a sample of 2 kg peda to Bahrain through Jharkhand Co-operative Milk Federation in May.

It met all the required parameters in various quality tests, and the first international consignment of 32 kg of the sweet was exported on Thursday to the country via Kolkata, he said.

Bhajantri said the district administration was working to promote all 'Made in Baidyanath Dham' products in the international market.

Medha Diary of the Jharkhand Co-operative Milk Federation was issued the license for selling pedas in the international market, he said.

Bhajantri said various stakeholders, including District Industry Centre, APEDA and Medha Diary, worked in tandem for the commercial shipment of pedas.

Special focus was given on meeting quality parameters, packaging specifications and logistics, he said.

The peda industry would grow further, he said, exuding confidence.

