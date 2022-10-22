Left Menu

Sagar Dhankar murder case: Court issues notice to Delhi Police on accused Prince Dalal's interim bail plea

A Delhi Court has issued notice to police on the plea of accused Prince Dalal seeking interim bail to attend the ring ceremony and marriage of his sister. Prince is an accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 14:15 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi Court has issued notice to police on the plea of accused Prince Dalal seeking interim bail to attend the ring ceremony and marriage of his sister. Prince is an accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar is one of the 18 accused in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shivaji Anand of Rohini Court issued notice on the plea and listed the matter for argument on October 31. Advocate Swati Rathi counsel for accused Prince Dalal submitted that the ring ceremony of the sister of the applicant has been fixed on November 2, 2022, and marriage on November 3 and 4.

The Court on October 15 directed to commence trial against Sushil Kumar and 17 other accused after they denied the murder and other charges. The accused persons could not be produced before the judge due to security reasons. The court had listed the matter on November 10, 2022, for the commencement of trial and prosecution evidence.

The court on October 12 framed charges under sections of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other sections including criminal conspiracy against the accused in the junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. The court also framed charges against 2 absconded accused persons. The court framed charges against the accused persons under sections 302, 307, 323, 109, 148, and 149 read with 120B.

The court framed charges against accused persons under section causing hurt and robbery in relation to the incidents that happened in Chhatrasal stadium. Secondly, in relation to the incidents of Shalimar Bagh, the charges were framed under sections of kidnapping, causing grievous hurt, criminal conspiracy including rioting and unlawful assembly against 10 accused excluding Sushil Kumar.

Thirdly, the court has also directed to frame charges in relation to the incident that happened at Model Town under sections of criminal conspiracy, rioting and unlawful assembly against 15 accused persons excluding Sushil Kumar. It had been submitted by the Delhi police that there is sufficient evidence to frame charges of murder and abduction against wrestler Sushil Kumar and other accused persons.

Sagar and Sonu were allegedly beaten up in Chhatrasal stadium on the night of 4 May 2021. Sagar had succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital and Sonu Mahaal was grievously injured in the incident. This case is related to the alleged murder of junior national champion wrestler Sagar Dhankar in the Chhatrasal Stadium in May 2021 over a property dispute. Sagar and his friend were allegedly beaten by the accused persons. Sagar later succumbed to the injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

