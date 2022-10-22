Left Menu

India's fiscal, monetary authorities should be watchful amid global gloom -govt

However, food inflation is expected to moderate as the harvesting and procurement seasons progress, contributing to a falling headline retail inflation in the rest of the fiscal year. Measures undertaken by the government to reduce the burden of soaring inflation on consumers, including an increase in fertiliser subsidies other welfare measures, may stress finances, the report added.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 14:35 IST
India's fiscal, monetary authorities should be watchful amid global gloom -govt
Photo Courtesy: Pexels.com Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian fiscal and monetary authorities must remain watchful even as the nation is one of the bright spots amid a "gloomy global scenario where the dark clouds of recession gather", the finance ministry said on Saturday. "Inflation trajectory remains dependent on geopolitical developments," the report stated, adding risks to inflation were amplified by an appreciating U.S. dollar," the ministry said in its monthly economic review.

The report noted the country had sufficient forex reserves despite a rapid fall in the value of the Indian rupee. India's wholesale inflation has significantly reduced from its peak of 16.6% in May to 10.7% in September thanks to moderating commodity prices and government measures but retail inflation remains above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band due to an uptick in food prices, the report stated.

"Even as commodity prices have softened, elevated imported inflation is expected to be an upside risk with the outlook for crude oil remaining uncertain and significantly tethered to geopolitical conditions," it stated. However, food inflation is expected to moderate as the harvesting and procurement seasons progress, contributing to a falling headline retail inflation in the rest of the fiscal year.

Measures undertaken by the government to reduce the burden of soaring inflation on consumers, including an increase in fertiliser subsidies other welfare measures, may stress finances, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022