ECI seeks explanation from Gujarat Chief Secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday has written to the Gujarat Secretary and DGP, over why it has not received compliance reports regarding the transfer and posting of officials directly connected with the conduct of Assembly Elections that is schedule to be held soon in the state. According to sources, the ECI had written to the Gujarat Chief Secretary and DGP on August 1, 2022 directing them to carry out transfer postings of all the officers under the conditions laid down in the letter and asked for a compliance report by September 30.

Despite the direction, no report was received by Chief Secretary Gujarat and DGP till the due date. A reminder was again issued seeking for the urgent furnishing of the compliance report by October 19.

The ECI letter sent out on August 1, stated that no officer connected directly with elections can be allowed to continue in their present revenue district of posting if they happen to be posted in their home district and have completed three years in that district during the last four years or would be completing three years on or before February 28, 2023. Assembly polls are due in Gujarat. The tenure of the Gujarat Assembly will end on February 23, 2023, and the poll authority can hold elections anytime within six months of the expiry of the five-year term of any House.

Earlier, the ECI team along with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat P Bharathi held a review meeting on election preparedness with District Election Officers, District Superintendents of Police and Commissioner of Police on September 17 and 18. (ANI)

