Left Menu

Alleged drug dealer jumps off NCB Chennai office building, dies in hospital later

A 39-year-old alleged contraband drug dealer who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with a considerable amount of drugs in his possession allegedly jumped off the third floor of the office of the NCB agency in Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:09 IST
Alleged drug dealer jumps off NCB Chennai office building, dies in hospital later
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old alleged contraband drug dealer who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with a considerable amount of drugs in his possession allegedly jumped off the third floor of the office of the NCB agency in Chennai. The incident took place on Friday night.

The deceased Rayappa Raju Anthony a resident of Hyderabad allegedly jumped off the building while an NCB team was preparing to take him to the government hospital for a medical check up. "At around 9.30 pm on October 21, the NCB Chennai team was ready to take Rayappa Raju Anthony for a medical checkup at Avadi Government Hospital before producing him before the honourable court at Ponneri, Rayappa Raju Anthony jumped from the third floor of NCB, Chennai office in an attempt to commit suicide," the statement from NCB said.

The statement added that the doctors at the Avadi Government Hospital performed emergency treatment on him and declared him dead. "Based on the complaint a case in T10 Thirumullaivoyal Police Station was registered and taken for investigation. In this connection, a requisition was sent to Judicial magistrate Ambattur for conducting an inquest and enquiry," it added.

According to NCB officials, Raju Anthony was intercepted by NCB near Karanodai Toll Plaza in Chennai on Friday and 48,300 kg of white crystalline stick substance were seized from his passion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022