Left Menu

J-K govt redraws social caste list, 15 more classes get reservation benefits

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday issued an order to redraw the social caste list expanding it by adding 15 new classes under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:18 IST
J-K govt redraws social caste list, 15 more classes get reservation benefits
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Shina (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday issued an order to redraw the social caste list expanding it by adding 15 new classes under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. Jats, West Pakistani Refugees, Gorkhas, Wagheys, Pony Walas among the new classes in the list.

In a notification, the JK government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to clause (o) of Section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that the following amendments shall be made in Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 2005." As per the notification, 15 more classes were included in its social caste category list.

The new classes added in the list are Waghey (Chopan), Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, Jat community, Saini community, Markabans/PonyWalas, Sochi community, Christian Biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), Sunar/Swarankar Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli), Perna/Kouro(Kaurav), Bojru/Decount/Dubdabay Brahmin Gorkans, Gorkhas, West Pakistani refugees (excluding SCs) and Acharyas. The Jammu and Kashmir government also modified the existing social castes by subsisting their names.

"In Annexure-D to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005:- (i) for the words Potters (Kumahars), Shoe repairers (working without the aid of machines) Bangies Khakrobes (Sweepers), Barbers, Washerman, Dooms, the words Kumahars, Mochi, Bangies Khakrobes, HajjamAtrai, Dhobi and Dooms (excluding SCs) shall be respectively substituted," the notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Department Civil Secretariat, Jammu reads. The other change made in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, is that the words "Pahari Speaking people (PSP)" or "Pahari Speaking People" wherever appearing, the words "Pahari Ethnic people" shall be substituted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022