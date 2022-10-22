UP Minister reviews preparations of 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh on Saturday took stock of the preparations of 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya. After the inspection, Singh said, "Deepotsav will be celebrated in a grand manner, for which preparations have been completed. No stone will be left unturned in the celebrations. Tomorrow PM Modi is arriving in Ayodhya. He will participate in the Deepotsav."

"Many cultural programmes will be organised in Deepotsav. Artists from 8 countries have come to Ayodhya for Ramlila. Along with this, artists from 10 states will also come and stage different cultural tableaux," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the mega celebrations at 'Deepotsav', scheduled on the eve of Diwali ie October 23.

PM Modi will mark his presence for the first time on the occasion in Ayodhya. This is the sixth edition of the 'Deepotsav'. The streets were all geared up for the grand welcome of the duo, and the roads of Ayodhya can be seen with cut-out hoarding pictures of both, PM Modi and CM Yogi.

Ayodhya is all set to celebrate another grand, illuminated Diwali under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who started 'Deepotsav' in the first year of his assuming office in 2017. The banks of river Sarayu await to be lit up with lakhs of 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) on the occasion of 'Deepotsav'. The culture of Uttar Pradesh and several other states through various forms of folk dance such as 'Dhobia', 'Faruwahi', 'Rai', and 'Chhau' will be showcased during the event.

The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of 'Deepotsav' will promote not only the state's spiritual and religious significance but also the 'Dhobia', and 'Faruwahi' dance artists. "The artistes of 'Braj' in Awadh will mesmerize the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna," an official statement said.

According to the statement, the confluence of language and culture of many states of India will also be seen on the sixth Deepotsav in Ayodhya. "From October 21 to 23, artists from Uttar Pradesh and many states will perform here. Local artists Vijay Yadav and Mukesh Kumar will perform the Faruwahi dance while Munnalal Yadav of Azamgarh will perform 'Dhobia'. Ghazipur artist Parasnath Yadav will perform folk singing. The people of Ayodhya will also get the opportunity to hear Sheshmani Saroj of Bhadohi who will enthrall the audience with 'Birha'," the statement said. (ANI)

