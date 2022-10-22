"Mama is with them..," Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Diwali with Covid orphans

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he would celebrate Diwali at his house with children who lost their parents during Covid-19 pandemic on October 23. "Today is Dhanteras and from today onwards the Diwali festival begins. Tomorrow, on the occasion of Chaturdashi, October 23, I will celebrate the festival of Deepawali with my sons, daughters, nephew and niece who have lost their parents due to COVID," CM Chouhan told ANI.

"I feel happy to celebrate the festival with them and to share happiness with them. Those children who are from Bhopal and nearby areas will celebrate Diwali here in Bhopal. For children who are from far-flung, we are instructing the collector to organise a program, present them gifts and share happiness with them. Happy Diwali to all my sons and daughters. Don't worry, Mama is with them," Chouhan added. He also said, "Today is a very big day for all of us as on the day of Dhanteras, Madhya Pradesh is getting the blessings of the Prime Minister. Today 4.5 Lakh people will enter the houses built under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme. Rangoli is being made, lamps will be lit and the 'Grih Parvesh' will be done with breaking of coconut."

"I am moving to Satna to join the program and the Prime Minister will virtually join the program. Wherever the houses are built, the program of 'Grih Pravesh' will be done in every village with joy, all the public representatives, ministers are participating at different places. The Diwali festival begins today and on this auspicious day people will enter their homes. Best wishes to all the people," CM Chouhan added. (ANI)

