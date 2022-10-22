Left Menu

A woman, the daughter of a senior Delhi Police official was arrested on Saturday for allegedly causing injuries to a parking attendant whom she allegedly rammed her car into, at a mall in Saket here, officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 16:31 IST
Accused of hitting mall parking staff with car, daughter of Delhi Police official arrested
A woman, the daughter of a senior Delhi Police official was arrested on Saturday for allegedly causing injuries to a parking attendant whom she allegedly rammed her car into, at a mall in Saket here, officials said. "The car has been seized," officials said.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against the woman at the Saket Police Station for driving rashly and leaving one person injured. "The woman is the daughter of a Delhi police officer," Police said.

A parking staff (35) member, working as a parking assistant in Saket Mall, filed a complaint against the woman after being allegedly hit by a rashly driven car in the Saket Police Station area. As per reports, the incident pertains to October 16.

The parking staff member was handing over a car to a customer when another car exiting the parking ran over his legs, leaving him injured. The incident took place at around 9.35 PM. The injured person was rushed to hospital, where he was under treatment. "The injured person on Thursday filed a complaint against the woman for driving rashly and leaving him injured," officials said. (ANI)

