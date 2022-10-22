Left Menu

SIT formed to nab men accused of software engineer's gangrape in Chaibasa

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the gang-rape incident of a Jharkhand girl in Chaibasa, said a police official on Saturday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the gang-rape incident of a Jharkhand girl in Chaibasa, said a police official on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that the incident against the 26-year-old software engineer took place on October 20 at around 7 pm when she was out with one of her friends. The SIT is probing some suspects in the case and is also investigating every aspect to nab the perpetrators.

The official said that nearly 9 to 10 persons had dragged the victim to a darker area where she was gang-raped. The official stated, "She was dragged from that place to an isolated area when they gang-raped her".

To probe the case SIT has been formed. And, raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. She was also admitted to Sadar Hospital where certain medical tests were conducted. Earlier, a case of molesting minor girl students surfaced in June 2022. In the case, Jharkhand Police arrested the principal of a private school on charges of molesting minor girl students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

