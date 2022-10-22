Left Menu

Russian troupe to perform at Deepotsav 2022 in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a global platform to the artists of foreign countries to perform Ramlila in 'Ramnagari Ayodhya'.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-10-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 17:12 IST
Russian troupe to perform at Deepotsav 2022 in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a global platform to the artists of foreign countries to perform Ramlila in 'Ramnagari Ayodhya'. Under the auspices of 'Disha: India-Russia Friendship Society of Moscow', the Padma Shri Gennady Mikhailovich Pechnikov Memorial Ramlila will be held on the Deepotsav stage in Ayodhya. Here, a group of 12 artists will perform. Director and producer Rameshwar Singh stated that Ramlila has been performed in Russia on a very significant scale since 1960, said a press release.

According to the Russian artists, Ram's persona is the only source of inspiration for their ongoing growth. They have upheld Ram's principles, added the statement. In the Russian Ramlila, Ildar Khusnullin will play Maryada Purushottam Shriram. Sita will be portrayed by Milana Bychonek, Kaushalya by Nadezda Singh, Sumitra by Rati Kosinova, Kaikeyi by Gulnara Isakova, Lakshmana by Alexei Fleyjanikav, and Ravana by Vaychislav Chernyash. Danish Shevtsov will play Dashrath, Artem Zubkov will play Sugreev, with Kushnerova portraying Lord Hanuman.

Aleksandra Koneva, the co-director, revealed that the performers would portray the Ram-Ravana war, the reunion of Ram and Sita, and the return to Ayodhya in addition to Sita's Swayamvar, Kaikeyi's asking for her 3 'vardaans', Rama-Lakshman and Sita's exile, Sita's abduction, Sita in Lanka, Lord Hanuman going to Lanka, among others in Russian Ramlila. Rameshwar Singh, president of the Indo-Russian Friendship Association, said that the Yogi government provided him with a platform in India. In 2018, from November 4 to 6, he gave his debut performance at Ayodhya Deepotsav. He was later given the opportunity to act in the 2019 Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Since 2017, Ramlila has been performed by foreign performers each year during Deepotsav. Artists from 8 different nations will once again perform Ramlila in Ramnagari Ayodhya. Artists from Russia, Trinidad & Tobago, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Malaysia are among them. The Ramlila of foreign artists was first presented to the people of Ayodhya and the nation during the first edition of Deepotsav in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022