Left Menu

PMAY has become major medium for ushering in socio-economic change: PM Modi

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-10-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 17:17 IST
PMAY has become major medium for ushering in socio-economic change: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) has become a ''major medium for bringing in socio-economic change'' in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He was speaking after conducting, virtually, the `grih pravesh' ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district by pressing a remote button.

Earlier governments did not do anything for the poor except coining the slogan of a poverty removal and delayed all such schemes, he alleged.

These governments had no time for providing basic amenities to people, he said.

The houses under PMAY have all facilities like electricity, water connection, toilet and gas connection, and will give strength to beneficiaries to fulfil their dreams, the prime minister said.

Criticising those indulging in distributing freebies, Modi said taxpayers will be happy to see that people are getting houses of their own under the PMAY.

People, however, become unhappy due to the `Revdi' culture in the country, he said. Under the PM Swamitva Yojna, people in villages are getting certificates (of property ownership) and getting loans from the banks, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present among others in Satna during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022