Surathkal toll gate to be closed by Nov end: Karnataka Minister

The administrative process for the removal of the toll gate at Surathkal here is in the final stages and it will be closed by November end, State Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, he said a detailed discussion had taken place with the Highway authorities on the issue and the approval for closure is in the final stage.

On the power tariff hike, the minister said the rates are being revised on the basis of rise in the price of coal and other raw materials. He had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and proposed a systematic plan to revise the tariff just once in a year, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)