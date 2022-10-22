Left Menu

Conservatory developed in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli to create awareness about importance of butterflies

The Tropical Butterfly Conservatory has been developed in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli to create awareness among the public about the importance of butterflies and their ecology.

ANI | Tiruchippalli (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-10-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 18:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Tropical Butterfly Conservatory has been developed in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli to create awareness among the public about the importance of butterflies and their ecology. The conservatory is located in the Upper Anicut Reserve Forest, sandwiched between the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers in Tiruchirappalli. It is about spread over 27 acres. This is considered to be Asia's largest butterfly park.

G. Kiran, District Forest Officer, Trichipalli says that this is a good place for butterflies to grow. Also, here many species including rare species have been seen. He said, "Commonly sighted butterflies here are Common emigrant, Plain tiger, Striped tiger, Common cro, Blue tiger, Dark blue tiger, Tawny coster." He added, "Rarely sighted species in this month are Sourthen birdwing, Blue mormon, Common baron, Anomalous nawab, Black rajah."

The best season to watch butterflies is from October to January. Janani, a visitor from Madhurai, said this butterfly park is a good place to spend time with one's family and enjoy oneself. (ANI)

