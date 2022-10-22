Left Menu

Kolkata police seize 3,601 kg poppy straw, arrest three accused

Kolkata Police busted a godown in Anandapur, seized contraband narcotic drug poppy straw weighing 3601 kg priced at Rs 30 crores in the international grey market and arrested three persons in this connection.

Updated: 22-10-2022 19:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police busted a godown in Anandapur, seized contraband narcotic drug poppy straw weighing 3601 kg priced at Rs 30 crores in the international grey market and arrested three persons in this connection. The arrested accused were mastermind Sultan Ahmed (39) and his associates Faiz Alam (55), and Md. Kalim (30).

The godown was situated on the first floor of G25/148, Gulshan colony, West Choubaga, Kolkata. The approximate value of the seized items is Rs 30 crores in the international market.

All three are being produced before court today. (ANI)

