Raj Seed Corp launches gift scheme for farmers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 21:10 IST
Rajasthan State Seed Corporation has launched the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Beej Uphaar Yojana under which a tractor will be given through lottery to farmers in each district who buy seeds from the corporation.

The Chairman of the corporation, Dheeraj Gurjar, told reporters that the seeds guaranteed by the Corporation are prepared by scientists.

Gifts will be given to the farmers who buy the seeds of the State Seed Corporation. A coupon will come out inside the seed bag, he said. This coupon has to be entered in the drop box. Of these, gifts will be given to the lucky winner.

Under this, a tractor will be given to one lucky winning farmer in each district. Gifts will be given to 51 farmers in each district.

In these, one tractor, 20 battery-operated sprayer machine and 30 farmer torches will be given.

Gurjar said that the profit of the Seed Corporation is Rs 10 crores. Out of this, about Rs 4 crore will be spent on gifts. The seed is made available at all sahkari samitis, dealers and other shops.

