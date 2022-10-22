Left Menu

Andhra High Court releases 9 Jana Sena Party leaders who allegedly attacked ministers

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Friday granted bail to Jana Sena Party functionaries who were arrested by Visakhapatnam police following an attack on ministers. They were released from Visakhapatnam central jail on Saturday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-10-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 21:32 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI


Vizag city police booked cases against 70 leaders/activists of Jana Sena in connection with an alleged attack on the convoy of state ministers at Vizag airport. The high court granted bail to P Murthy Yadav, G Srinivas Patnaik, K Tata Rao, S Vijay Kumar, Kolluri Rupa, Panchakarla Sandeep, P V S N Raju, Ch Srinu and Rayapureddy Krishna.

Visakhapatnam police arrested 70 persons on October 15 after an altercation between Jana Sena and YSRC workers. A case was registered under various sections of IPC including 307, attempting to murder.

Later, the court changed Act 327 on October 17. The Jana Sena leaders and activists who were arrested for allegedly the attack on AP ministers at the Visakhapatnam airport got a reprieve in the court.

The court released 61 of them on a surety bond of Rs 10,000. 9 people have been remanded till October 28. Section 307 was removed and remanded to section 326 against 9 people who were released today. (ANI)

