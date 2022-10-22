Left Menu

Karnataka Ministers inspect preparations for PM Modi's rally on November 11

Three ministers of the state government visited the BIA on Saturday and inspected the progress of the preparation with regard to the public address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:00 IST
Three ministers of the state government visited the BIA on Saturday and inspected the progress of the preparation with regard to the public address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11. Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister and Vice-Chairperson of Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority, member of the Authority Minister R Ashoka and Bangalore Rural district in-charge minister Dr K Sudhakar visited the spot on the instructions of Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

They also discussed about the suitable venue for the public address by the Prime Minister. They visited the "Arena Complex' spread in 40 acres which is in proximity to the statue and the other venue near the airport railway station. "They opined that the place near the railway station is quite far off from the statue from where the statue is not visible. They felt "Arena" from where the Kempe Gowda statue is visible was a suitable venue for the public address by the Prime Minister. However, the final decision would be taken after consulting with the Chief Minister," an official statement said.

Minister Sudhakar tweeted, "On November 11, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will unveil the 'Statue of Progress' of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and perform Bhumi Puja for the construction of the theme park. For that, the work of collecting holy dead is already in progress across the state." "The foresight of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the builder of Bangalore, and the works he did are unforgettable. The statue of such a saint is an inspiration to all to take our state and country on the path of progress," he added. (ANI)

