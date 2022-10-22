ED opposes Jacqueline's bail in PMLA case

Bollywood Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is economically sound and may interfere with the ongoing investigation in the matter, the Enforcement Directorate submitted in a reply opposing the bail plea filed by her. She is an accused in a money laundering case related to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik of Patiala House Court listed the matter for further hearing on November 10.

ED filed a reply on Saturday stating that Jacqueline Fernandez never cooperated with the investigation. She only made the disclosure when confronted with the evidence. The agency has also submitted that Jacqueline Fernandez made an abortive bid to flee India but couldn't do that as an LOC has already been issued against her.

The reply stated that Jacqueline was informed about Sukesh's criminal antecedents within 10 days of her introduction to him. The agency said that Jacqueline is not an ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with substantial financial resources and hence high stature and influence, therefore she may interfere with the ongoing probe into the matter.

During the hearing, the court extended the interim bail of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to Rs 200 Crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also attended the Court Proceedings physically on Saturday. On September 26, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter.

The Additional Sessions Judge on the last date had issued notice to ED on Jacqueline's regular bail petition, granting interim bail to her on Rs 50,000 bail bond. On August 17, 2022, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Delhi Court mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

The Court also directed ED to supply a copy of the chargesheet to all the accused in the present case. Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Jacqueline and stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons to date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED." According to ED's earlier Chargesheet, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

ED chargesheet clearly stated that "During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021 Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned." According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on October 20, 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and hotel stays on different occasions for herself.

The statements of Nora Fatehi were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on September 12, 2021, and October 14, 2021, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and one iPhone by Leena Paulose (wife of Chandrashekhar). Nora further stated that Leena Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on speaker where he thanked her and said they were her fans. She then announced that they would gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity. (ANI)

