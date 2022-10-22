Left Menu

Man dies after coming in contact with illegal electric fence around farm

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electric fence erected illegally around a farm in Khanora village in Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday morning and the deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Suhagpure (51), he said.

''The farm owner had erected the electric fence illegally to keep away wild animals. He is absconding after the incident and has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,'' the Deoghar police station official added.

