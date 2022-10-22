Left Menu

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Ramban, arms and ammunition recovered

The security forces on Saturday busted a suspected terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered arms and ammunition from the spot.

ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:39 IST
Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Ramban, arms and ammunition recovered
Hideout busted in J-K's Ramban, arms and ammunition recovered (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The security forces on Saturday busted a suspected terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered arms and ammunition from the spot. According to an official statement, J-K Police and 23 RR Army launched a joint search operation in the forest area of the tehsil Khari of the district, based on the inputs.

"Acting swiftly on the input, a joint search operation of JK Police and 23 RR Army was launched in the forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched which continued till evening during which security forces busted a suspected militant hideout and Arms and ammunition among other things were recovered from the spot," the statement said. Arms and ammunition including 310 Ak-47 rounds (rusted condition), 30 9mm rounds (rusted condition), one 9mm Magazine, six Ak-47 magazines (rusted condition), one grenade, one tape recorder (rusted condition), one handset with antenna (rusted condition), two cassettes, three battery terminals, one negatives photo film (rusted/damaged) etc were recovered.

A case was registered under sections 7/25 Arms act and Sec 4 Explosives substances act at Banihal police station and an investigation was taken up. "The entire joint search operation of JKP and 23 RR was led by police party of Police post-Khari headed by PSI Sweet Singh IC PP Khari, Insp. Farooq Ahmed I/C SOG Banihal , Insp. Mohd Afzal Wani SHO P/S Banihal, under the supervision of DySP Nisar Ahmed Khoja SDPO Banihal and Major Mayank of 23 Rashtriya Rifles with the overall supervision of *Ms Mohita Sharma, IPS SSP Ramban," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022