Rajasthan ministers assure probe into 'assault' after reports of Dalits converting to Buddhism in Baran

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas has said that the government will probe the alleged assault on a Dalit family in a village of Baran district of the state as reports emerged that some people from the community had converted to Buddhism following the incident. "If any poor, backward or Dalit faces any kind of crime, our responsibility is to raise our voice against that. We'll get the matter investigated," Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said on reports that 250 people of the Dalit community in Baran allegedly converted to Buddhism.

Another Minister Mamata Bhupesh said that FIR has been registered in the matter. "FIR has been registered, have faith on police, Chief Minister monitors everything himself. Probe will be conducted and justice will be delivered. Action to be taken against accused," she said.

A press release by Zila Berwa Mahasabha Yuva Morcha said that a Dalit family was assaulted for worshiping Goddess during a religious procession on Friday and the Dalit organisations carried out a protest in Bhoolon village. It said that "they immersed the idols of Gods and Goddesses kept in their homes in water". The organisation said "250 people including women adopted Buddhism" sought action against the accused belonging "to the upper caste".

A senior police official of Chhabra in Baran district said that a case has been registered following a compliant. The official said the matter is being investigated but the cause of scuffle apparently was not assault but "consumption of intoxicants".

"Two hundred fifty people were not even present in the protest that they took out. They were around fifty. No case has been registered for religious conversion," the official said. BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena alleged that such incidents of atrocities against Dalits have taken place frequently under the Ashok Gehlot government.

He also demanded action against the culprit. "Such incidents have taken place frequently under the Gehlot government. The incident is a blot on Gehlot government and Rajasthan. The government should conduct a special probe, take steps towards reconversion and act against the culprits," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)