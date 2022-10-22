J-K administration detains 106 drug traffickers

Jammu and Kashmir administration detained 106 drug traffickers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988. In order to curb the drug menace in Kashmir Division, the Divisional Administration of Kashmir on Saturday said that 106 detention orders had been issued till today during the current year under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1988, (PIT-NDPS), said a press release.

According to the statement of the Divisional Commissioner's Office, 23 detention orders under PIT-NDPS were issued in Srinagar, Budgam (10), Ganderbal (01), Anantnag (4), Kulgam (8), Pulwama (13), Shopian (4), Baramulla (15), Bandipora (4) and Kupwara (24), added the statement. The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had earlier directed District Administrations to take strict actions against those involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs and are repetitive offenders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)