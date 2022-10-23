Left Menu

UK finance minister Hunt mulling up to 20 bln pounds of tax rises - Telegraph

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 01:21 IST
UK finance minister Hunt mulling up to 20 bln pounds of tax rises - Telegraph
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is considering up to 20 billion pounds of tax rises in a budget that is due to be set out on Oct. 31, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The report, which did not cite sources, said Hunt could seek to reform capital gains rules and ditch a two-year government-funded removal of green levies from energy bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global
4
Majority of European chimps are Vitamin D deficient: Study

Majority of European chimps are Vitamin D deficient: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022