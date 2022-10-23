People throng jewellery shops in Kolkata on Dhanteras

People thronged jewellery markets in Kolkata on the occasion of Dhanteras on Saturday marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights is considered an auspicious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver.

Shops in BB Ganguly Street of Kolkata are filled with customers who want to buy gold and silver items on Dhanteras. People are gathering at marketplaces to buy some gold or silver on what they consider an auspicious day after two years of gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shopkeepers have noted that footfall has increased and are happy with the same. The owner of a jewellery shop said that the customers had a high demand for silver coins inscribed with Lakshmi Ganesh.

This year, a situation of confusion has arisen regarding the date and time of Dhanteras, a festival of wealth and prosperity. Many people are unsure whether this auspicious occasion should be observed today (October 22) or tomorrow (October 23).

To get clarity about dates, ANI contacted Delhi-based pandit Bhairinath Mishra. He informed that this time Dhanteras will be celebrated over two days. "Is baari Dhanteras do din manaya jaega. October 22 shaam se October 23 shaam tak manaya jaega (This year Dhanteras is falling on two days. The shubh muhurat for celebrating the festival will start from the evening of October 22 and will continue till the evening of October 23," he clarified.

Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea. One of the luckiest and best days to buy expensive items is today. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped together with Lord Kubera.

According to Drik Panchang, one must purchase precious metals and idols at a specific time. The auspicious timing to buy gold and silver begins at 06:02 pm on October 22 and ends at 06:27 pm on October 23. Also, on October 22, Tripushkar Yog will be applicable. Under this Yog, devotees are believed to get three times the result for their prayers. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will also be observed. (ANI)

