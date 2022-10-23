Tejasvi Surya distributes free tabs to 250 kids who lost a parent to COVID

A total of 250 school children who had lost a parent during the COVID-19 were gifted with free tablets, school bags and a year's worth of stationery during Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya's 'Bengaluru South School Leaders' Summit' in the city on Saturday. While "Feeding India by Zomato" provided the tabs, bags and stationery, edutech startup Unacademy provided an unlimited subscription to their courses to the children. The NGO will also provide ration every month to the children and support their upbringing.

The tabs were distributed in the presence of over 450 school leaders and representatives from about 40 top schools of the constituency with the idea that this will spur the students to support the marginalised and underprivileged sections of society when they become the leaders of tomorrow. "My journey in public life started in my school, where I contested an election to become a Headboy. That's why I wish to see these school leaders, captains, vice-captains, head boys and head girls who are present today also develop their civic responsibility, team building and leadership skills through this summit," Surya said.

The MP also instituted a 'Bengaluru South School Leaders' Council' comprising these school leaders, who will be responsible for independently conducting quarterly events on the environment, sports, arts, culture and civic responsibility. The Bengaluru South School Leaders' Council will comprise 25 students nominated by the schools to form a cluster, consisting of 1 student leader from each school. They are also expected to organise a grand 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' fest with participation from at least 75 schools during their tenure. "The most memorable moment during my time as the Headboy of my school was asking former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam a question on the non-proliferation treaty of India back in 2005/06. That one moment inspired me so much to work for the good of the community and the progress of the nation. I wish to create a similar platform for schoolchildren, where they can actively interact with leaders from different fields and learn about handling operations through experience," Surya added.

State Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Renowned actor Ramesh Aravind, Unacademy founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini and Surobhi Das, Head of Growth for Zomato also addressed the school students. (ANI)

