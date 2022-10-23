Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers Meth tablets worth Rs 49.99 cr, four apprehended

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl recovered Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 49.99 crores on Saturday. Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with Excise and Narcotics department Aizawl, recovered 1,50,000 Meth tablets, worth Rs 49,99,50,000 (Rupees forty-nine crore ninety-nine lakh fifty thousand only) in general area Sakawrtuichhun, Aizawl district. The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information.

Based on the information received, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by a joint team of the Aizawl Battalion and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl at Sakawrtuichhun on October 22. The team noticed the movement of the suspected vehicle at around 10.40 am. The vehicle was stopped and a thorough spot-checking was carried out. During the checking Methamphetamine tablets were found.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets was seized in situ and four individuals were taken into custody by the joint team. The approximate cost of the recovered Methamphetamine tablets is Rs 49,99,50,000. (ANI)

