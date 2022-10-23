Left Menu

Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers Meth tablets worth Rs 49.99 cr, four apprehended

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl recovered Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 49.99 crores on Saturday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-10-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 06:44 IST
Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers Meth tablets worth Rs 49.99 cr, four apprehended
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl recovered Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 49.99 crores on Saturday. Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with Excise and Narcotics department Aizawl, recovered 1,50,000 Meth tablets, worth Rs 49,99,50,000 (Rupees forty-nine crore ninety-nine lakh fifty thousand only) in general area Sakawrtuichhun, Aizawl district. The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information.

Based on the information received, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by a joint team of the Aizawl Battalion and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl at Sakawrtuichhun on October 22. The team noticed the movement of the suspected vehicle at around 10.40 am. The vehicle was stopped and a thorough spot-checking was carried out. During the checking Methamphetamine tablets were found.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets was seized in situ and four individuals were taken into custody by the joint team. The approximate cost of the recovered Methamphetamine tablets is Rs 49,99,50,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022