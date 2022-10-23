Left Menu

Man suffering from tuberculosis, dies at Pune railway station

A 35-year-old man died after he collapsed coughing at Pune railway station on Saturday evening, the police said.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 06:46 IST
"According to the relative of deceased person was suffering from TB. Person collapsed after coughing heavily even before boarding the train. Dead body has been sent to Sasoon Hospital for further procedures," confirmed Police and Railway PRO. "Police and Railway authorities both ruled out any incident of stampede at the station, though due to Festival, station throughout the day seen extra footfall of the passengers today, as of situation is under control RPF and other officials are on the station to maintain the crowd movements," the officials said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

